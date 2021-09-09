FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital marketing has changed the way that businesses are able to reach consumers. Digital marketing uses online platforms, including social media, search engines, websites, and other applications to advertise a wide range of products and services.
The internet has made it possible for businesses to save time, money, and resources during these campaigns. This form of advertisement has also allowed businesses to reach more people across a broader audience than ever before.
Exults, an industry veteran in the Fort Lauderdale area, is the leader in digital marketing and has created successful campaigns for hundreds of businesses. By utilizing the latest strategies, this boutique agency is able to maintain its edge over the competition. Exults has been operating in the industry for over 15 years and is well-known for its exceptional team of professionals who cater to clients across numerous sectors.
Exults is now hiring for numerous career opportunities. This is an ideal employment opportunity for professionals who are searching for a career in the thriving industry of digital marketing. There are employment opportunities available on-site and remotely.
As an Exults employee, you will be responsible for multiple marketing campaigns across various platforms. These may include marketing on social media, search engines, and other forms of internet presence.
Currently, Exults is seeking candidates to fill three positions, including an Internet Marketing Professional, Search Engine Optimization Specialist, and a Sponsored Search Professional. Ideal candidates for these positions should have a degree in advertisement, marketing, public relations, business management, and/or a related field.
Careers with Exults are ever-changing and never mundane. This is because there are always opportunities to learn, cross-train, and work with different departments. This is one of many reasons that Exults has an impressive 5-year retention rate. The agency offers its team compensation through competitive wages, paid time off, and full dental, health, and vision coverage.
Contact Exults today if you think that you may be a good fit for these positions. Regardless of experience, if you are qualified and ready to train Exults would like you to join their team of digital marketing researchers and developers. The agency is proud to provide its employees with the training and skills they need to succeed in this competitive industry.
Applicants can apply online at: https://www.exults.com/company/career-opportunities/.
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a full-service Internet marketing company that is results-driven. Offering a complete range of Internet marketing services to reach its clients' goals, Exults premier services include:
- Digital Branding
- Website Design and Development
- eCommerce platform development and management
- Search Engine Optimization
- Pay Per Click Management
- Social Media Marketing
- Digital PR
If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website or call 866-999-4736.
