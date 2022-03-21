BERKELEY, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal experiences of disability influence how we view ourselves and how we interact with the world–two foundational elements of mental health. In its new disability article collection, Supportiv (https://www.supportiv.com) highlights how disability can interact with identity, social connection, and even existential concerns, and suggests paths forward, toward emotional wellness.
While speaking to broader emotional issues that plague the disabled community at large, the continuously growing article collection also touches on specific disability-related experiences, such as coping with (often invisible) disabilities due to autism, and parenting a child who is disabled.
Supportiv Co-Founder & CEO Helena Plater-Zyberk explains the aim of these resources: "People with disabilities are among the groups of people most impacted by experiences of isolation and alienation. Whether you're feeling misunderstood, pre-judged, frustrated, or lonely, there is immense power in knowing your experience is understood by others."
Articles in the new Supportiv disability collection (https://www.supportiv.com/disability) include:
- Parenting A Child With A Disability: Things It's Ok To Feel
- The Many Definitions Of Disability (And Its Emotional Impact)
- When People Can't Relate To Your Disability...
- Keep Disability From Zapping Your Confidence
- Why Disability And Hope Need To Coexist
- Reality Check On The Judgment You've Faced Due To Disability
- Autism And Disability: More Than Meets The Eye
- What Does Inclusivity Mean To People With Disabilities
- Mental Health Resources For Disabled People
- Disability Quotes: On Individuality, Accessibility, Barriers, Hope, And More
Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi Disability adds: "Disability can form a part of one's identity. Yet, it doesn't have to block wellbeing or connection. Whether you seek to resolve difficult emotions entirely, or just befriend the challenges, we hope these articles can serve as a jumping-off point."
In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support–from burnout to feeling lost, from family drama to dating struggles, and from panic to numbness. Even experiences regarding disability, culture, parenting, and trauma are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.
Read more about emotional struggles related to disability at https://www.supportiv.com/disability.
Supportiv, The Support Network, has already enabled over 750,000 users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. See what real users have to say, here: http://www.supportiv.com/testimonials.
