SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitmovin, a world leader in online streaming video technology, announced today that ATHENA, its Christian Doppler (CD) Laboratory (https://athena.itec.aau.at/), and joint venture with the Institute of Information Technology (ITEC) at the University of Klagenfurt, is celebrating its first year with the discovery of several research milestones. Among its 19 research papers (https://athena.itec.aau.at/publications/) published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at numerous international conferences, two have advanced into Bitmovin's innovation pipeline. The first will improve how development teams measure and visualize media player performance; and the second introduces a more efficient approach to ensuring the best quality video is delivered to viewers.
ATHENA Innovations Improve Video Streaming Experience
The ATHENA research lab was formed to address the current and future challenges associated with the increasing and changing multimedia traffic on the Internet. Its application-oriented research is focused on innovating the HTTP Adaptive Streaming (HAS) technique which most over-the-top streaming service (OTT) providers use today. The HAS technique, which Bitmovin helped pioneer, enables streaming service providers to deliver the best possible video quality to viewers based on important variables such as available bandwidth, the capability of the device streaming the content, and the complexity of the content itself such as an action movie vs simple animation.
Visualizing Insights for a Seamless Viewer Experience
With so many variables to consider, content providers need to understand how well their media player is performing in order to make the necessary adjustments to meet viewer demands. With the introduction of CAdViSE (https://athena.itec.aau.at/2020/04/mmsys20-cadvise/), ATHENA's cloud-based, adaptive video streaming evaluation framework for the automated testing of media player algorithms, the new framework will enable media players to better manage network fluctuations such as bandwidth and latency among others.
Optimizing Encoding to Deliver Higher Quality Images
In order to deliver the best possible video images, content providers are required to encode content at different quality levels, which is time consuming and expensive. By introducing FaME-ML (https://athena.itec.aau.at/2020/08/vcip20_fameml_fast_multirate_encoding_for_http_adaptive_streaming_using_machine_learning/), fast multirate encoding for HTTP adaptive streaming using machine learning, the ATHENA team demonstrated it is possible to speed up this process, by 41% on average when compared to the HEVC reference software used in the testing environment.
"I'm very proud of the ATHENA team and the number of significant developments that our research papers have demonstrated for innovating a higher quality video streaming experience," said Christian Timmerer, Associate Professor at the Institute of Information Technology (ITEC) at the University of Klagenfurt and ATHENA Laboratory Director and Co-Founder of Bitmovin. "As we continue on our research path, we will continue to enable development teams to better understand and weigh the trade-offs between increasing content complexity, latency, and quality of experience, which are constantly evolving."
"Together with ATHENA, we are on a fast-paced track to the development of cutting-edge innovation for the video streaming industry," said Chris Muller, Co-Founder, and CTO, Bitmovin. "The findings discovered by the ATHENA research team demonstrate the potential for real-world solutions that improve how we consume and deliver video content to viewers."
