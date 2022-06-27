Despite the return to the physical classroom, educators continue to embrace and implement technology as part of their daily teaching
BELFAST, Northern Ireland, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DisplayNote, a leading collaboration technology company, has announced all-new data on U.S. educators' technology usage. This insight arrives as the education landscape continues to evolve due to changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the midst of accelerated technology adoption, DisplayNote's data highlights screen sharing usage from their screen sharing tool Montage. This wireless presentation software allows teachers and students to share their device's screen to the big screen in the classroom.
The findings are based on more than 1.8 million screen shares over the last six months and indicate a shift in education as more educators embrace technology to address unfinished learning, staffing shortages and other challenges.
Key findings include:
- Screen sharing is a core component of daily lessons – Almost 70% of users use the DisplayNote app daily.
- Students are using a variety of different devices for learning – When it comes to screen sharing Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, web and native casting all have their place.
- Web-based screen sharing is king – 53% of users shared their screen via their Chromium browser.
- Lessons are dynamic and student-driven – The average session length is 1.6 hours and tends to feature multiple people screen sharing and adding context opposed to one static presentation sitting on screen for hours.
- Teachers need a flexible environment – Teachers like the ability to walk around the room and share their content from anywhere, so they can stay closer to their students.
"There's no question the pandemic accelerated technology usage in schools and districts," says Ed Morgan, DisplayNote's COO. "Schools implemented new technology during the pandemic to keep students connected and engaged during remote learning. But we found that teachers are continuing to use tools like Montage even after returning to the in-person learning, as there are real benefits for both them and their students."
DisplayNote team at booth #3248 during the ISTE 2022 conference in New Orleans.
About DisplayNote
Founded in 2012, DisplayNote creates connected experiences for the world's presenters, educators and learners. Their software is trusted by thousands of schools, businesses and organizations worldwide, simplifying how we present, share and collaborate. With offices in the UK and Spain, DisplayNote understands the importance of communicating without barriers, striving to make the most effective and user-friendly collaboration solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.displaynote.com.
