FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NutraScience Labs, a leading provider of dietary supplement manufacturing services, today announced the opening of its new distribution center at 901 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. The company transformed the 13,500 square foot building into a new warehouse designed to store raw nutraceutical ingredients and finished products. The location provides convenient access to I-495, which better streamlines freight shipping and will allow the company to deliver upon its Core Value of providing the highest level of service to existing and future customers.
"We're thrilled that the new warehouse facility is now up and running," said Adam Gershenson, Director of Logistics and Fulfillment Operations at NutraScience Labs. "Being located right by the Long Island Expressway is already proving to be a huge asset to us, allowing easy access for shipping and deliveries that help us to better service our customers."
The company created a warehouse that was custom fitted with special features to meet important business needs which includes:
- The use of solar power and gas aligns with the company's commitment to operate on an efficient carbon footprint.
- Climate-controlled to ensure the integrity of the materials and products stored.
- Special racking systems help to maximize storage space and allow for quicker turnaround time for prepping and shipping.
- Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certified through NSF.
NutraScience Labs provides dietary supplement brands with best-in-class contract supplement manufacturing services and offers in-house packaging, label design, and fulfillment services. The company's headquarters, located at 70 Carolyn Boulevard in Farmingdale, is also home to its main warehouse and distribution facility.
"From the climate-controlled interior to the use of solar power and gas, the new facility has been outfitted to meet our high standards for operations to ensure the integrity of everything we store while being environmentally conscious," stated Vincent Tricarico, Executive Vice President at NutraScience Labs. "We're also happy to be expanding in Long Island and continue to be active participants in this booming business community."
About NutraScience Labs
Headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, NutraScience Labs provides dietary supplement brands with best-in-class supplement manufacturing services and offers award-winning packaging, label design, and fulfillment services. The team at NutraScience Labs possesses over 120 years of nutraceutical industry experience and successfully manufactured high-quality dietary supplements for over 2,300 brands located in the United States and around the globe. For more information about creating a custom dietary supplement product or to request a free manufacturing price quote, visit NutraScienceLabs.com.
