NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFuzion is pleased to announce the latest version of Aircraft/Systems development and certification guidance per SAE ARP4754B has been drafted.
SAE has released the draft version of ARP4754B (co-published by Eurocae, which AFuzion is a corporate member of, as ED-79B in Europe). This ARP475B has numerous changes over its predecessor ARP4754A including changes to Development Assurance Level (DAL) assignment, Model-based systems engineering, and improved examples.
All aircraft including the emerging eVTOLs and UAV's are required to plan for then implement a formal aircraft and systems developmental safety process. In the USA, this is codified for ARP4754A via Code of Federal Regulations CFR 14 which states ARP4754A is such a framework. The new ARP4754B will be even more encompassing and is being adopted by worldwide military organizations as well including the US Air Force and Army (where the US Army has the world's largest fleet of aircraft since such include helicopters). AFuzion is key provider of ARP4754A, DO-254, and DO-178C mentoring, auditing, and training services to the US Army and Air Force as well as military authorities in Australia (DASA), New Zealand (RNZAF), Germany (Bundeswehr), U.K. (MOD), Turkey (STM), Spain (Italy), and dozens more. Most of these military aviation groups have tasked AFuzion with deploying AFuzion's ARP4754B developmental framework consisting of ARP4754B Plans, Standards, Checklists and Templates.
Says Vance Hilderman, AFuzion CTO, "The ARP4754A to ARP4754B updates were not huge, however collectively they comprise a mind-shift to better alignment of the overall Aircraft & System safety ecosystem. Key updates in ARP4754B over ARP4754A include:
- Better alignment of ARP4754B to the forthcoming ARP4761A (itself an update over ARP4761)
- Changes to Development Assurance Level (DAL) assignment
- Model-based systems engineering
- Applying ARP4754B's greatly enhanced "Modifications and Reuse" for aircraft and avionics systems
- Better examples for applying ARP4754B
Probably the best way to better understand the new ARP4754B is either to download AFuzion's ARP4754B whitepaper here or else attend AFuzion's combined ARP4754B training (combined with DO-178C and DO-254) which enables attendees can receive the full understanding of ARP4754B's ecosystem, details here."
Neither ARP4754A or ARP4754B provide actual examples for the eight ARP4754 Plans or corresponding Standards and Checklists which applicants must apply. Over 70 companies have turned to AFuzion for their ARP4754A, and soon ARP4754B, Plans/Standards/Checklists templates. Details can be found on AFuzion's website and a free ARP4754B PDF requirements standard checklist is provided free upon request.
Media Contact
Colleen Clayton, AFuzion, 8589226327, clayton.hilderman@afuzion.com
SOURCE AFuzion