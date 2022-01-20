MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 23, Absolute Web will be hosting EEE to prepare your business for the next era of digital commerce. Attendees will network and learn from tech leaders and innovative brands in the ecommerce industry.
- Get inspired by exclusive ecommerce case studies
- Learn optimization strategies and the latest trends
- Network and socialize with ecommerce leaders
Expand your ecommerce ecosystem and make 2022 your most successful year yet with the right partners and insights.
Keynote speakers, Phillip Jackson and Nick Stagge, will share why "A/B Testing Sucks" and "A Guide to Finding Success in Ecommerce." Other noteworthy session topics include "NFTs for the Masses," "Ecommerce Challenges in a Regulated Industry," and the "iOS 14 Marketing Impact and Useful Strategies." You'll also gain insights on strategies needed to create hyper-personalized CX as well as learn new tactics to optimize returns.
Get your tickets to stay in the know of the evolving ecommerce industry.
"Absolute Web is thrilled to be hosting EEE with our esteemed partners," explains Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web.
With more than 24 million ecommerce sites, you need every tip and trick to stand out. Absolute Web, Klaviyo, Recharge, Gorgias, Signifyd and Searchspring want you to thrive in 2022 and beyond.
"Absolute Web is guided by a mission to connect our ecommerce peers and partners to greater success," says Tabaran. "We look forward to warmly welcoming you to the future of ecommerce."
