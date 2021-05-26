IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A unique fulfillment center has been launched in California by Sellvia Company. Now online store owners can reach much more profits from their businesses and gain their American customers' loyalty through providing an outstanding shopping experience that includes the fastest order delivery in the industry.
The United States has always been the most promising and desirable audience for businesses worldwide, with the American market volume expected to reach $563,388 million by 2025 (according to Statista). That's why most online entrepreneurs prefer targeting their ecommerce stores at US buyers.
Sellvia has addressed the main pain point of ecommerce: long delivery times of inventory from Asia and Europe to North American customers. The company launched its own warehouse and fulfillment center in Irvine, California, to get their merchants' orders shipped across the US within just 1-3 business days.
What's more, Sellvia offers its merchants only the proven bestsellers thoroughly tested and filtered by its marketing experts. Online store owners can resell these items with unprecedented profit margins (due to low purchase prices). Every item goes with a quality product page optimized for high conversions and can be imported to a merchant's storefront in just one click.
Sellvia keeps all these products in physical stock in their Californian fulfillment center and takes full responsibility for order processing – from packaging to shipping.
Key benefits of Sellvia:
- 1-3 business days shipping across the US
- Winning products handpicked by experts
- Top-quality product pages including visuals
- Low prices allowing maximum profit margins
- Lifelong marketing support (coming soon)
"We've been running dozens of dropshipping stores ourselves for years – and learning tricks and strategies along the way for every product niche we deal with. Besides, we've spent over a decade developing cutting-edge ecommerce software that makes running online stores a breeze and helps them bring in great income." – says Ilya Dolgikh, CEO & Co-founder of Sellvia Company. "As a result of our time in the industry, we have also found the solution for swift shipping across the US, which definitely raises customer satisfaction. We want to make it possible for everyone to grow their ecommerce businesses with the best products and 5-star services – and it starts with Sellvia."
Now online business owners have a chance to test a Sellvia subscription and see for themselves how much it can do for their venture success.
About Sellvia Company
Sellvia is an ecommerce supplier based in the US (Irvine, California) and created by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers. The team's joint expertise in ecommerce helps provide its merchants with unrivaled business opportunities, and their customers with a seamless and rewarding shopping experience. Visit sellvia.com website to learn more about the company and its products.
