The construction of the Municipal Ambulance Depot in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the far eastern part of Russia, was officially completed in July 2021. Not affected by the region's cold climactic conditions, PENETRON ADMIX was specified to waterproof and add durability to the foundation and below-grade concrete structures.
A city of over 175,000 inhabitants directly on the Susuya River, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is the administrative center of the Sakhalin oblast, which comprises the southern half of Sakhalin Island in the Pacific Ocean. The local economy is based on oil production, fish processing, and mining. The island also features pristine rivers packed with salmon; it is considered one of Russia's caviar centers.
"The Sakhalin oblast is a booming economic zone with notable government investments in transportation, the hospitality sector, and public health facilities," noted Igor Chernogolov, President of Penetron Russia.
State-of-the-Art Home for EMTs
The new Municipal Ambulance Depot accommodates 20 vehicles, is equipped with the latest medical equipment, and also provides a gym for the EMT (emergency medical technician) personnel.
"Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk has a cold climate, with significant rainfall even during the driest months," says Igor Chernogolov. "With long, cold winters, high humidity levels, and constant exposure to seawater, you need robust protection for any concrete structure. Fortunately, our local distributor is very familiar with the challenges of building in the local climate."
Penetron Sakhalin, the island's certified Penetron distributor, provided the necessary technical expertise in concrete waterproofing for the project. The basement and ground level concrete structures of the Municipal Ambulance Depot were treated with PENETRON ADMIX.
Protecting Concrete from the Cold and Seawater
Once added to the concrete mix, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This formation permanently waterproofs and substantially extends the service life of reinforced concrete structures by protecting them from the destructive effects of the region's cold climate (i.e., freeze-thaw damage) and seawater environment (i.e., corrosion).
"By sealing the micro-cracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction, PENETRON ADMIX makes concrete impermeable," adds Igor Chernogolov. "Further, the concrete acquires a self-healing capability to seal the micro-cracks that may appear during the lifetime of the concrete. That's permanent protection!"
