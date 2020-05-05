DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management company supporting virtual care and digital health, just announced important enhancements to its Aerial platform to help customers support their most vulnerable members and patients during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Health plans and care delivery organizations across the nation are expanding their use of Aerial to manage elderly, fragile or vulnerable individuals, those with chronic conditions, as well as anyone who might contract COVID-19 or be at increased risk for the illness or its complications.
Aerial aggregates individuals' critical data and data sharing preferences, allowing others in that patient's or member's care circle to close gaps and ensure continuous care – virtually, in any setting (home, hospital, care facility, foster home) and at any level of clinical and behavioral complexity. Aerial facilitates improved care coordination, helping nurses, social workers, food delivery workers and family members act on important needs and indicators, even remotely. This is especially important while the member or patient is sheltering in place and unable to access a traditional support network.
In the past seven weeks, Aerial has been strengthened with the following enhancements:
- Campaign management for efficient member and patient outreach and engagement
- The deployment of a personal health record – the Health Summary – to a virtual care delivery or telehealth network
- Population insights and assessments to identify and triage individuals for prioritized outreach and intervention, including addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) and knowledge of COVID-19 preventive measures
- Educational videos and content about virus prevention/personal care for consumers and care delivery providers
- Compliance with new data standards and COVID-19 algorithms for risk scoring, identification, stratification, reporting and analytics
- Virtual secure video and in-app encounters (to replace phone calls or in-person visits) by care managers and social workers
The Aerial design team is also recruiting clients to test secure video chat integrated with care and case management workflow.
"Many of our clients are on the front lines of delivering care, especially to those who are chronically ill and vulnerable," said Deborah Gage, President and CEO of Medecision. "Our hearts go out to them and the people who support them. We are committed to doing everything we can to make sure COVID-19 patients receive the best possible care, assisting our clients as they look to remove obstacles, improve treatment and help people recover from this serious illness."
Medecision is also hosting a series of COVID-19 client forums. Attendees share learnings and best practices in managing at-risk individuals during this rapidly-changing care environment. Future session topics include the implications for population health management in a post-COVID-19 world, digital health and its role in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the charting of coronavirus and its implications for healthcare organizations.
About Medecision
At Medecision, we believe in a liberated healthcare system where people, plans and care teams engage in driving the best health outcomes in a seamless, interconnected way. That's why we invest every year in delivering a better Aerial™ Experience to our customers and the people they serve. See how the Aerial Experience enables better health and care for people like Joan, Mack and Margaret, who want to thrive while managing chronic conditions. With more than 30 years of business success under our belt, and more than 50 million lives under Aerial management, we know what it takes to power success for our clients – more than 85 of the leading health plans and systems in the US. With our professional services division, Aveus, we tackle complex challenges in our pursuit to drive the best consumer experience. Learn more about our mission, vision, team and achievements by visiting medecision.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Aerial by Medecision
Aerial™ by Medecision allows every stakeholder to collaborate and work toward improving the health of consumers and their care interactions while supporting an equally healthy business – what we call the integrated health experience. Aerial connects the care ecosystem and enables consumers to be surrounded with personalized experiences focused on efficient and effective support across their care community. By providing a secure, reliable and scalable set of enterprise and health data across healthcare systems, Aerial is able to provide a 360-degree view of the consumer while delivering on the promise of interoperability. Ensuring consumers and their support teams are coordinated, communicating and connected, Aerial powers the integrated health experience – connecting care communities to pursue the next right action for all involved. Experience more. aerialhealth.io.
