MILFORD, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, recently released new research into digital workspace strategies for the remote worker world. This new research focused on hosted desktop technologies such as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS)—technologies that allow a knowledge worker to access a desktop-like computing environment that is hosted remotely rather than locally on their computing device. The study, which surveyed 389 IT professionals responsible for or involved in the purchase process for productivity applications and endpoint devices, found that widespread work-from-home mandates are driving deployments of VDI and DaaS at scale, as companies have deployed VDI and DaaS solutions to thousands of their remote workers.
The majority of organizations are currently using hosted desktop technology to support their employees' digital workspace requirements, according to the ESG Research Report, Digital Workspace Strategies in an Increasingly Remote Worker World. Specifically, more than half (51%) are using VDI technology, and another 47% are using DaaS solutions.
Among the study's key findings:
- Forty-three percent of current hosted desktop users reported that COVID-19 had a direct impact on their organization's hosted desktop strategy, either as a driver or accelerant of initial deployments or as motivation to switch solutions.
- Nearly one-third of IT decision makers surveyed cited improved security and compliance across employees, devices, applications, and data as business value metrics that would be most critical to getting an unfunded hosted desktop project approved, and 58% stated that hosted desktops are more secure than traditionally deployed desktops.
- More than half of respondents identified improved employee technology experience as their organization's top realized benefit of hosted desktops, and 44% indicated seeing a significant increase in employee technology experience.
- More than three-quarters of hosted desktop users don't believe their increased usage of the technology stemming from COVID-19-induced work-from-home requirements was merely a knee jerk reaction. Rather, they expect to continue expanding their hosted desktop footprint.
"The outbreak of the pandemic showed a lot of us what the important things are in our personal lives, like health taking priority over any other consideration. In the work world, IT teams were forced to figure out their most important motivations as well," said Senior Analyst Mark Bowker. "Security came first, followed by employees' ability to do their jobs. This spike in hosted desktop adoption is direct evidence of that experience."
