First, viewers will learn about ROSE – an established Rapid On-site Evaluation procedure for evaluation of biopsy specimens at the time of collection. Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will see how ROSE helps experienced Cytopathologists determine if the content is adequate to provide a diagnosis. In addition, spectators will see how ROSE AId uses artificial intelligence to digitize and automate the ROSE process, resulting in a reduction of repeat biopsies, timelier diagnosis, and ultimately better outcomes.
Advancements will highlight the importance of maintaining America's road infrastructure as it explores how Accelerated Lithification turns soil into nature's concrete. Spectators will see how LithTec's environmentally friendly product is customized to produce optimum performance in every material, resulting in higher performance roads that cost less to build and maintain.
The show will also focus on NEO SEMICONDUCTOR, 2020 winners of the Flash Memory Summit's Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup Award. Audiences will learn how NEO SEMICONDUCTOR's X-NAND architecture solves the bottleneck by increasing the planes of the array using the existing page buffer size, increasing the parallelism for read and write operations, as a result, achieving QLC density with SLC speed.
Finally, Advancements will explore how computed tomography (CT) is being redesigned to deliver a multipurpose imaging system without compromises. Audiences will learn about the patent-pending Xense© low-radiation all-in-one rapid radiological system, designed to provide advanced x-sectional and 3D imaging capabilities, for a greatly improved radiation-safety profile for patients and operators.
