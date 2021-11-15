BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers have created software that will easily integrate for a more user friendly way to handle payroll and taxes, together. The combined team of ezPaycheck payroll application and just released ezW2 2021 software makes it easier than ever to support both payroll and tax forms. With the current discounted 2021 payroll application of $79, (Regularly $119) customers can easily afford both applications. Also, the new 2021 ezW2 will print and efile Form 1099-NEC .
"The latest ezW2 application released will integrate with ezPaycheck and also print and efile Form 1099-NEC," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Small Businesses and HR staff can try out this software for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp with no cost or obligation.
The main features included in the latest version include, but are not limited to:
-The latest 2021 ezW2 will print and efile Form 1099-NEC.
-The white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.
- ezW2 can print 1099 NEC and 1096 recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certify the substitute forms, therefore ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 NEC copy A and 1096
- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily
- ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites
- ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one
- ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses
ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 operating systems.
Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is flexible, inexpensive and reliable. Starting at $49.00 for a single user print form version, Halfpricesoft.com is confident that this tax software is easy for novice customers W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers.
Download ezW2 2021 software today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.
Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com