FLORENCE, Ky., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's newest family of RFID read/write heads provide valuable condition and diagnostic data through a range of condition monitoring capabilities in addition to high-speed reading and writing of data carriers. Built-in condition monitoring features include vibration detection, inclination detection, internal temperature monitoring, signal quality check, and voltage and current monitoring.
By providing data about machine condition, these smart features allow users to optimize performance of their machines and the entire plant. Data can be used to determine preventative maintenance needs, and improve processes and efficiencies, thereby minimizing downtime and reducing costs. The read/write heads are part of Balluff's Smart Automation and Monitoring System (SAMS) family of products. All SAMS products include these condition monitoring features and advanced IO-Link data reporting capabilities in washdown-ready housings.
The SAMS read/write heads are designed for use with track and trace, production control, and automatic interchangeable part assignment and detection. They come in four sizes — M12, M18, M30 and a flat design — and use IO-Link COM3 with a maximum transmission rate of 230.4 kBaud to quickly read from and write to the data carriers. And they are designed for harsh industrial environments: they are IP68 and IP69K rated and have washdown and ECOLAB approval. They additionally come with Balluff's own Washdown Plus promise, which guarantees they withstand of at least 1000 cleaning cycles.
They offer several additional functions as well including an operating hours counter, boot cycle counter, and ping for visual location of the device.
