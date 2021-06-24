SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiSoft has added new features to its flagship product, SutiAP to meet the changing needs of the customers. Some of the new features include:
- Invoice current activity report
SutiAP features invoice current activity report that details you the number of invoices submitted, approved, rejected or in hold state for any given timeframe.
- Import invoices
Users can now upload .tif files while importing invoices. This file will be automatically populated as a supporting document for the invoice.
- Filter Invoices by GL codes
SutiAP enables finance users to filter invoices based on account codes/cost centers for file exports.
- Customized approval workflows
Set additional approval workflows based on invoice types and vendors as needed.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sutisoft.com/accounts-payable-software/
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com
