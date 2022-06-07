SutiHR's Recruitment and Performance Management Modules have been updated with new features.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of easy-to-use cloud-based online business management solutions, announces updates to the Recruitment and Performance Management modules of SutiHR. These latest features help the hiring process become simpler, more intuitive, and efficient by improving the quality of hires and their hiring experiences.
Resume screening as part of this process of determining whether a candidate is qualified for a role based on education, experience, and/or other information captured on resumes. SutiHR's resume screening feature reduces all manual effort to significantly rank candidates in real-time. Helping hiring teams decide whether to move a candidate forward in the recruitment process or not.
Some of the latest new features include:
- HR Administrators can create custom forms with various questions which can be used for resume screening. Recruiters can also evaluate resumes based on the information provided by the candidates with the help of resume screening questions.
- Pre-Onboarding stage was added to hiring pipeline of the recruitment process. It shows the list of candidates who have accepted the job offer. HR Administrators can now update the job offer details, candidate start date, and confirmed date.
- When rescheduling an interview, HR Administrators can add documents either from the document library or another source and send to candidates as needed.
- When scheduling bulk interviews, HR Administrators can filter and select candidates who are in the Interviews and Assessment stages and schedule interviews.
- When scheduling an interview, HR Administrators can add the invitation details and links such as Zoom, Webex, etc.
- HR Administrators can cancel interviews for candidates from the Interviews stage in the hiring process.
- HR Administrators can categorize resumes by assigning predefined tags or by adding a new tag.
- When onboarding a new hire, HR Administrators can define the specific branch, division, and/or department in the reporting information for all new hires.
- The solution automatically cancels any performance reviews of employees who have been separated/terminated.
- When creating a new performance review, HR Administrators can define whether a review should be sent to the reviewer(s) or not.
For more information, please visit: https://www.sutihr.com
About SutiSoft
SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.
