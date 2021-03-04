BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past few months, FiberLocator has put in a great deal of work behind-the-scenes to stabilize the platform. We are thrilled to announce that our original developer has rejoined us, which puts our dedicated team in the position to provide additional updates and enhancements going forward.
Karen Wiens, Senior Product Manager of FiberLocator says, "After carefully listening to our users' feedback, we're confident these new features will allow our users to drill down to the information they are looking for even faster and easier than before."
What's New:
Search Bar Functionality
Users can now search by carrier for all data assets to easily view lit buildings from just one specific carrier or a few different carriers that you choose to work with. Also, by looking at the lit buildings for a single carrier, you can now shed light on where the probable path of their fiber lines run.
Improved Map Data in View
Search and show (using the eyeball icon) individual lit building layers. This new ability allows you to turn different carriers' lit buildings on and off, just like you can with fiber lines, to narrow your search to a specific carrier or a few carriers.
Highlight Lit Building Layers Option
Allows you to highlight one carrier with the click of a button to see which buildings it is currently in, while still providing you the ability to see all the lit buildings from every carrier.
Identifying Multiple Carriers
The icon for multiple carriers will be displayed in a brighter blue and outlined in black, so you can quickly and easily identify lit buildings that have more than one carrier.
Carrier Information
This feature was originally exclusive for fiber maps, but it's been added to lit buildings. As a newer feature, we will continue to collect and add information for all 700 different lit building carriers including logo, marketing information, and sales contacts. That way you don't have to leave FiberLocator.com to find the information you need to contact each carrier for pricing, terms, and speeds—convenience and reliability.
Enhancements:
- Map tiles had been disappearing at certain zoom levels after updates, so we improved stability and speed when creating tiles.
- Additional fields in the CSV Tool. Previously, when no results were being returned on an address or latitude/longitude, the additional fields were being dropped. This has been fixed, so your additional fields will carry over and be displayed to the right of your result columns whether the location has results or not.
- CSV Tool/Fiber Distance Reporting is now able to handle "less than perfect" data. Sometimes you can't see line breaks or an empty row that our tool detects, but we are now able to handle these imperfections so your file will run successfully instead of failing due to imperfect data.
- Inconsistent addresses were problematic and causing multiple entries to be created for the same lit building due to so many different abbreviations and other variations. We're happy to report that we've resolved this issue.
To learn more about FiberLocator contact one of our telecom experts at 888-275-2264 or visit https://www.fiberlocator.com/try-it-now/.
If you have additional feedback or suggestions on future updates and enhancements to our fiber mapping tool, please email us at support@fiberlocator.com.
About FiberLocator
FiberLocator is a featured tool from CCMI, for network planners looking to secure the most up-to-date telecom information quickly and easily. It allows users to have a full understanding of the fiber within a given area between two points or at a single location.
About CCMI
As a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, CCMI is a leader in the telecom data market and trusted source for telecom information since 1971. CCMI takes pride in providing specialized, intelligent telecom data solutions, content-rich resources, and high-value products to communications service providers and the enterprise market.
