SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of easy-to-use web-based online business management solutions, announces updates to the Personnel and My HR modules within SutiHR. The latest added features help employers develop a structured onboarding process including training and set up these new team members up for success. This solution help organizations track all employee vaccination statuses in order to ensure all safety regulations including COVID-19.
Some of the latest features include:
- When creating an onboarding task, HR Administrators can now add new training courses. The employees selected to complete a task will automatically be added to the training courses.
- When creating new training for an employee, HR Administrators can now select employees from other business units who should be notified about the training renewal.
- HR Administrators can now assign offboarding tasks to employees from any business unit.
- When creating an offboarding task, HR Administrators can define within how many days a task should be completed after the employee's last working day.
- The solution automatically creates a record when HR Administrators add the booster shot details to employees' vaccination status within Records.
- HR Administrators can add employees' COVID compliance status and upload their vaccination card and details.
- HR Administrators set access privileges or assign permissions to multiple employees all at once through the Bulk Actions setup.
- The solution automatically creates a record when employees add the booster shot details to update vaccination status.
- Employees can add COVID compliance status and upload the vaccination card details.
