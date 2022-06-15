SutiHR's Time Management and Performance Management modules have been updated with new features. SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based and mobile business management solutions, today announces updates to the Time Management and Performance Management modules within SutiHR. The latest features of the solution provide employers with high flexibility and complete control over employee time off management.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiHR's Time Management and Performance Management modules have been updated with new features. SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based and mobile business management solutions, today announces updates to the Time Management and Performance Management modules within SutiHR. The latest features of the solution provide employers with high flexibility and complete control over employee time off management.
The Performance Management module enables HR Admins and Managers to accurately measure employee's performance, which then translate into compensation actions appropriate for that level of performance.
The new features include:
- HR Administrators can set a custom accrual date for each time off type. Balances can be reset for employees to whom the specific time off was assigned.
- The solution automatically creates a log whenever a time off is deleted, activated, or deactivated. It also shows who made the changes and when it was modified.
- HR Administrators can delete any time off types which are no longer in use.
- The solution allows HR Administrators to inactivate time off types which are already in use. The inactivated time off types can no longer be assigned to new employees.
- The system automatically saves and approves timesheets of employees per the shift assigned to them.
- HR Administrators can now define whether managers can adjust/cancel time offs for team members or not.
- When importing time off balances, HR Administrators can set whether the balance of a specific time off should be overridden or not.
- HR Administrators can provide a pay rate change request for employees once the performance reviews have been completed.
- When creating a new performance review form, HR Administrators can add multiple files and/or URLs within the form's instructions.
- Managers can provide a pay rate change request for subordinates once the performance reviews have been completed.
