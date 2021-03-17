DANVERS, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Fed Mortgage Corp, a regional mortgage lender licensed in 13 states has announced a partnership with Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for lenders.
Faced with the responsibility of helping customers navigate financial uncertainty in an increasingly digital environment, New Fed Mortgage understands the dual importance of human connection and smart, automated technology within its customer-engagement strategy. To deliver timely, relevant customer communications at scale, the Massachusetts-based lender will leverage the Total Experience Platform to consistently communicate the right message, to the right customer, at the right time.
The Total Experience Platform will help New Fed Mortgage unify customer data by connecting best-of-breed technologies through an open API, ultimately creating a single source of truth that loan offers can access for a timely look at their customers' unique financial needs. New Fed Mortgage loan officers will gain a holistic customer view, which they can use to maintain and cultivate highly-personal relationships
"With Total Expert, we can empower our loan officers with the digital tools they need to streamline the lending process and deploy automated marketing to their customers," said Brian D'Amico, CEO and president of New Fed Mortgage. "Armed with a singular, 360-degree view of their customers, they can personalize outreach and become more productive while affirming their roles as trusted financial partners at every touchpoint."
Total Expert and New Fed Mortgage share a relentless belief that customers have a right to a personalized experience during every financial transaction. By keeping customers at the center of every interaction, the Total Experience Platform will facilitate custom communication based on personal preferences and open the door to meaningful lifetime relationships.
"At Total Expert, we believe that every interaction a customer has with their lender either builds trust, or erodes it," said Sue Woodard, chief customer officer at Total Expert. "The New Fed Mortgage team understands the power of personalized outreach paired with smart marketing automation, and we're eager to help them deliver critical guidance at important moments in the lives of their customers. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Total Expert family."
About Total Expert
Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first Experience Platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com.
About New Fed Mortgage Corporation
New Fed Mortgage has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. Licensed in 13 states, the company offers Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA and various state housing programs along with access to various portfolio products. Products range from 1st time home buyer programs with little or "0" down, the "pick your own term" traditional fixed rate products, ARM programs, construction loans, 203k renovation loans, and access to custom fit portfolio programs that can be tailored to meet a borrower's specific needs. For more information, visit newfed.com.
