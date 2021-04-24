LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiance, the multi-asset brokerage brand expected to launch in summer 2021, has rolled out its Positive Workforce Initiative.
By partnering with UK-based social enterprise Ecologi and planting trees to offset the carbon footprint of its workforce, Axiance is stepping up for the crucial responsibility of protecting the environment and bringing sustainability at its core. The Axiance brand is owned and will be operated by the ICC Group.
This is one of the many initiatives the Group is expected to launch as part of its drive to set standards in the industry, fully committed to ESG compliance, zero carbon practices and renewable energy infrastructure.
The project focuses on the protection of biodiversity, reforestation and impact initiatives around the world. As Axiance prepares for the launch, it has taken the first step in implementing the Climate Positive Workforce. A new Ecologi profile for Axiance reports the number and location of trees planted and tonnes of carbon offset every month.
As the world celebrates Earth Day on April 22nd , this year's theme "Restore Our Earth" which focuses on restoring the world's ecosystems through emerging technologies and innovative thinking strikes a chord with Axiance and the Group.
Panikos Teklos, ICC Group CEO, commented:
"We felt it was time for the industry to face its responsibilities and tangibly demonstrate how committed it is to ESG compliance. This partnership reflects our core values of transparency and sustainability. This is what our traders are looking for and is one of many steps we have taken to meet such expectations. As we are based in Limassol, Cyprus, we are also actively planning local eco initiatives and CSR projects that support the environment as well as lift up local communities."
By January this year, Ecologi and its partners had funded the planting of 6,419,515 trees in 7 countries across 4 continents and the reduction of 249,464 tonnes of CO2 emissions through verified carbon offset projects.
About Axiance
Axiance is a multi-asset brokerage brand dedicated to ethical trading practices, with a mission to make socially responsible investing accessible to retail and institutional clients.
Its dedicated people and growing team of experts share their skills and resources to deliver top-tier trading technology and a rich pool of asset classes, ensuring a world-class trading experience. Axiance is set to launch in summer 2021.
