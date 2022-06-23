Achieving speed, flexibility and innovation for ambitious OEM and ODM business
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Flame, an apparel design and manufacturing business that provides an end-to-end service to its customers, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, the first Bangladesh-based company to do so. https://www..centricsoftware.com/l/35842/2022-06-22/w93q42 [Centric Software __title__ Centric Software] provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
New Flame is based in Bangladesh with additional premises in China and Italy. The business provides services including design, development and production for brands and retailers who want a faster design approach to manufacturing. New Flame is experienced in producing sportswear, intimates, outerwear and swimwear and is able to create quality and competitively priced products in short lead times thanks to its 'fast track' manufacturing systems.
Francesco Zancanaro, Investor & Advisor at New Flame explains why the OEM/ODM company decided to undertake a PLM project, "Over the last few years, we struggled to create a single hub that kept all of our information consistent and reliable. Development and product information were managed at the individual level, making it very hard to quickly innovate new products and create further value from existing products." He continues, "Lockdowns, supply-chain disruptions and raw material availability are now part of our everyday planning, so we needed a better way to manage our critical path."
After evaluating several PLM solutions, New Flame selected Centric PLM for reasons including its intuitive interface and ability to manage the specific needs of the business. "From the first demo to the last, we immediately saw Centric in our business. The 'out-of-the-box' concept, along with its best practice solutions immediately felt right and we saw a system that we could easily integrate into our company culture. We trusted that Centric's extensive fashion and apparel experience could empower New Flame to change from a traditional trading operation to leading product development and manufacturing company," explains Zancanaro.
Centric PLM will improve New Flame's internal processes, creating a standardized system of information storage, sharing and visualization. With full visibility into its supply chain and the ability to manage product data from initial design until shipping, the company will be able to build new and exciting opportunities for its customers.
Himangshu Sikder, Senior Merchandiser at New Flame comments, "Centric PLM will save us time by organizing our information and making it instantly accessible. With real-time tracking we can monitor progress and targets, so we are better prepared to meet tight deadlines. Most of all, our customers will understand that New Flame has a stable foundation and can achieve its ambitious growth plans."
President and CEO of Centric Software, Chris Groves, concludes, "We are delighted to partner with our first customer in Bangladesh, New Flame. We are thrilled that Centric PLM will empower New Flame to increase productivity and collaboration across its design, development and production services, helping the business to grow and innovate effectively."
New Flame (https://www.newflame.hk)
Born from a desire to design and a passion for manufacturing, New Flame, located in China, Bangladesh and Italy, provides an end-to-end service to its customers.
Brands and retailers want a faster design inspired approach to manufacturing, New Flame organized itself to design and develop "Fast Track" manufacturing systems to harness efficiencies and bring quality and competitively priced products in short lead-times.
We manufacture sportswear, intimates, outerwear and swimwear taking OEM and ODM philosophy to a higher level of satisfaction.
