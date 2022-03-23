DETROIT, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to data from The National Association of Plan Advisors, nearly 70 percent of individuals, because of their level of savings or assessed net worth, are overlooked by traditional financial advisors, as they are not deemed to be as profitable. A new and free personal finance app, Money Pickle, launching today in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, aims to assist those individuals by providing real-time, on-demand personal finance coaching by the minute, without the long-term commitment to a conventional consultant.
Co-founded in 2021 by three friends at Michigan State University, Brent Thurman of Royal Oak, Colin Hendrickson of Boston, MA, and Nick Young of Chicago, IL, Money Pickle seeks to fill the void left for affordable, casual, commitment-free and straightforward financial advice.
Once the free app is downloaded, for $1.50 per minute, clients nationwide can immediately connect with a "Pickle Pro," who can assist them in making any number of decisions that could determine their financial trajectory for years to come. Clients even have the option to remain anonymous, to ensure unbiased fiduciary coaching.
To begin a session, users will enter their credit card information in Money Pickle's secure server, to be charged once the call is complete, based on the length of the conversation. There is no minimum, with most calls expected to last around ten minutes. Pickle Pros are ready to chat Mon. – Fri., 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST. Gift cards are available.
Pickle Pros are licensed Financial Professionals, who are knowledgeable in a wide variety of topics. Some of the questions they can help answer, include: "Should I refinance my home?"; "Should I buy or lease a car?"; "How should I pay for college?" or "Can you help me understand my 401(K)?"
"We know that a majority of people are simply overlooked by traditional financial advisors, leaving them with limited access to reliable finance advice," said Co-Founder Brent Thurman. "Money Pickle was developed to help these specific individuals, and to provide a private, safe and affordable solution for people to access quality financial planning resources. No question is considered too basic, and no amount of money is too small to discuss."
To celebrate the launch of the new app, Money Pickle is hosting a kickoff event on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak (215 W. 5th Ave.), from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, please visit, http://www.MoneyPickle.com.
