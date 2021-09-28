PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many businesses are striving to digitize their paper documents but still find themselves relying on filing cabinets or boxes to manage their files. This can be for a variety of reasons, but the time and cost to employ software or a service to convert these documents is a primary factor that can halt progress to adapting a fully paperless system.
Essentia AI is a document management service that aims to enable users to overcome these hurdles to a paperless office. Users can quickly take all their paper files residing in file cabinets and boxes to become fully searchable digital files by either scanning or taking photos of their documents and upload them to Essentia AI. From there the service quickly processes them and makes them available to be searched, previewed, and shared without any additional work.
Business users who need to find information residing in these documents can simply search by keywords and Essentia AI will return results based on filename and content matches. From there, the user can preview the contents without having to download and open them to confirm if they found the right document. Even information buried in multi-page documents are easily found and users can download the individual pages rather than whole files. It enables the most novice user, with little understanding of the businesses filing system, to become expert at finding information on demand quickly and efficiently.
As a free online service, cost is not an issue, and makes it the most affordable way to achieve the paperless office. To signup, users can create an account online at https://essentia.ai.
