SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Providing efficient, effective communication with students' families is one of the overarching challenges that school districts face — particularly in times of national crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. To help K-12 districts find the right tool to meet the needs of district leaders, principals, teachers, parents, and guardians, ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, has published a detailed new guide titled, "A Guide to Selecting a Comprehensive Platform to Unify School-to-Home Communications."
"It can be difficult to get parents to engage in their child's school if they aren't sure what's going on, particularly in the changing environment of in-person, online, and hybrid learning," said Anupama Vaid, ParentSquare Founder & President. "With this useful guide, educational leaders can explore how to streamline and secure school-home communications while providing parents with the trusted information they need to support their desired level of engagement with their child's school."
The 13-page guide explores the many communications challenges districts and schools face, as well as the benefits of unifying disparate information channels into one comprehensive school-to-home communications platform. It includes a checklist with questions administrators can use to evaluate platforms to ensure they meet the needs of their stakeholders. In addition, the guide shares best practices from the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township in Indianapolis, Ind., and Gilroy Unified School District in Gilroy, Calif.
The free guide can be downloaded here: http://links.psqr.io/buyers-guide
