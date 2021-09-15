DETROIT, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoVision News, an industry resource publication focused on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle perception technology, and the latest trends in autonomous driving, has announced the release of its 2021 ADAS Guide. Starting with Acura and concluding with Volvo, the guide provides an in-depth look at what leading OEMs offer today when it comes to advanced safety features. The guide examines the propriety names manufacturers use for bundling ADAS technologies, what features they deem most important and are currently expanding on, what sensors they use, and how they approach advanced safety technology overall.
"While it's essential for the industry to address customer confusion around ADAS technologies, we believe it's also vital for those working in automotive to have a clearer picture of what OEMs offer right now for advanced safety technology," said Carl Anthony, Managing Editor of AutoVision News. "With the 2021 ADAS Guide, we wanted to provide a more detailed look at what safety packages and features are currently on the market."
Some of today's most well-known ADAS innovations, like GM's Super Cruise, Ford's Co-Pilot360, Mercedes-Benz's DISTRONIC, and Audi's Traffic Light Information, are covered at length with direct input from the manufacturer. Popular safety packages, such as Acura Watch, Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE, Nissan Safety Shield 360, Subaru EyeSight, and Toyota Safety Sense, are broken down and explained feature by feature.
"Automakers will often place the majority of their ADAS offerings into a single package with a proprietary name," Anthony said. "We wanted to create something where the individual features of those packages, and how they function, could be found in one place."
To celebrate the return of AutoSens this week to the Autoworld Museum in Brussels, Belgium, the 2021 ADAS Guide will be offered at a discounted rate of $29 USD (normally a $99 value). The guide is provided as a PDF download, compatible with laptops and mobile devices. Automakers are organized alphabetically, while important system names are bolded for easier reading. A free preview of the guide is available here.
About AutoVision News
AutoVision News supports engineers, scientists, and vehicle perception technology managers through a comprehensive content hub of news, analysis, reports, industry updates, white papers, and more. We see a need for collaboration and information sharing as ADAS technologies expand and evolve. By meeting the information needs of these and others, AutoVision News helps readers stay in touch with the global developments across all technical disciplines of vehicle perception.
Media Contact
Danielle Anthony, Gearhead Media, +1 (248) 686-6397, dani@automoblog.net
SOURCE Gearhead Media