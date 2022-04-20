The PI family of XY motion systems expands with new options for industrial automation and nanopositioning.
AUBURN, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in multi-axis nano positioning and precision motion control, has extended its selection of high resolution XY-tables for applications including laser processing, semiconductor metrology, bio-technology, microscopy, and life sciences.
Several classes of XY-tables are now available:
- Air bearing XY tables provide the highest accuracy, performance and lifetime, since they contain no mechanical elements to wear. PI's new A-322 PIglide Ultra version is based on an XY dual gantry design with liquid-cooled high-performance 3-phase linear motors and absolute linear encoder. This air bearing table can cover an XY linear motion travel range up to 500x1000mm with resolution to 1 nanometer.
- Integrated XY-tables with mechanical bearings and direct-drive motors. These 3-plate integrated XY-tables provide a lower profile compared to stacked XY-linear stages. While not as precise as an air bearing table, orthogonality of integrated 2-axis tables is typically an improvement over stacked XY-tables built from single-axis linear tables. For higher load and lower velocity applications, the integrated 2-axis stages are also available with ball-screw drives.
- Piezo-Flexure-Guided XY-Tables. 2-axis nanopositioning tables with piezo drives and flexure guides are often used in super-resolution microscopy, fiber-optic and semiconductor applications. Due to their high stiffness and low mass, piezoelectric XY-tables can provide high scanning frequencies while delivering sub-nanometer precise motion.
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation sub-systems including hexapod micro-positioning robots, air bearings, and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1400 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
USA / Canada
http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456
Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn
Media Contact
High Precision XY-Tables for High Performance 2-Axis Linear Positioning Applications, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, press-release@pi-usa.us
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP