SEATTLE, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LCvista, a leading provider of training and compliance solutions, is excited to announce the promotion of Summer Jackson to the newly established role of Solutions Engineer, and to welcome Amanda Hollingsworth as a Client Account Specialist. The expansion of LCvista's client-facing team further positions the company to provide exceptional service and deliver client success.
Summer will be primarily responsible for onboarding new clients to the LCvista platform as well as supporting current clients with their ongoing technical needs. Summer served as Client Account Specialist at LCvista for over a year prior to her promotion.
"LCvista understands there is an immediate return on investment when you support employees interested in learning a new skillset," Summer said. "I recently completed a bootcamp to ensure I have the tools necessary to be successful both personally and professionally."
Summer brings her deep background on compliance and learning management, a passion for customer service, and a results-oriented approach to the role.
LCvista also welcomes Amanda Hollingsworth to fill the Client Account Specialist position. Amanda's industry experience, expertise in compliance, and established relationships in the market have allowed to her hit the ground running. Prior to joining LCvista, Amanda worked at UWorld Roger CPA Review in Business Development and with Becker Professional Education as a Senior Account Manager and Field Marketing Specialist.
"We're thrilled to welcome Amanda and to transition Summer to her new position. Summer's talent and drive is a perfect fit for the Solutions Engineer role and genuinely reflects our commitment to continuous learning and improvement," Lisa Chamberlain, COO of LCvista, said Tuesday. "Amanda is a key addition to growing our team in order to scale our world-class client services. We look forward to enhancing our clients' productivity so they can focus on their strategic goals for learning and compliance."
The creation of the Solutions Engineer role bolsters LCvista's ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences by creating better efficiencies across Operations, Development, and Support. These strategic advances in the organization serve to reinforce the organization's goals to deliver highly anticipated enhancements to the Learning Management System and Compliance Solution products before the end of 2021.
Media Contact
Laura Silver, LCvista, +1 (855) 980-0357, lsilver@lcvista.com
SOURCE LCvista