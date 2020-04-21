Industry-Leading 4:1 Data Deduplication Delivers a Guaranteed 75% Improvement in Storage Capacity New Hitachi Ops Center Software Features AI-Driven Management Tools To Radically Simplify Storage Provisioning for AI, ML and Containerized Apps New EverFlex From Hitachi Vantara Provides More Choice To Help Customers Move To Pay-Per-Use Consumption Models That Lower Cost and Reduce Risk