New Horizon are extremely excited to announce their expansion in Australia. Their current office in Sydney has seen a huge interest with new clients since opening, and now they are set to expand and will be opening an office in Melbourne in September this year.
SYDNEY, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizon Investment Management is an organisation which was founded in 1994 and is today considered by many one of the world's leading global venture capital and private equity institutions.
New Horizon Investment Management have an international team of financial experts who are all dedicated to their clients' success.
With offices in Hong Kong & Australia, they attend to all global markets. Each customer has a dedicated wealth manager who will work alongside their clients and assist in creating a bespoke strategy.
New Horizon are extremely excited to announce their expansion throughout Australia. Their current office in Sydney has seen a huge interest with new clients since opening, and now they are set to expand and will be opening an office in Melbourne in September this year.
James Spencer, head of portfolio management in Sydney, said, "After rapid growth with new clients since opening here in Sydney, we feel the time is right to expand to other parts of Australia so that we can be more easily accessible, this will be great news to our existing client base who live outside of Sydney."
Media Contact
James Spencer, New Horizon Investment Management, 61 280914923, contact@nhimanagement.group
SOURCE New Horizon Investment Management