MIAMI, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers of South Florida is extending its free CompTIA A+ Scholarship program virtually this summer in partnership with the Broward and Miami-Dade County High Schools. Classes are designed to offer local students the opportunity to learn more about the IT field to kickstart their careers.
"For the past 25 years, New Horizons has been committed to strengthening South Florida by funneling strong and capable professionals into the local workforce," said Charlene Talbot, Executive Director, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, South Florida. "In 2021, we continue to help our local communities obtain high-demand skill-sets that will help secure the future of both the students and our local partners."
The virtual two-week program focuses on curriculum, including security, networking, and Microsoft cloud computing. Graduates from the Bootcamp can earn widely respected certifications after the training while gaining the skills needed to prepare for
future IT careers.
"COVID-19 has created a high demand d for professionals with an IT focus, particularly in remote support and cybersecurity," said Dr. James Stanger, Chief Technology Evangelist at CompTIA. "We are proud to partner with New Horizons to offer skills that will open a new world of possibilities for the students and support the continued development in our South Florida communities."
The CompTIA A+ scholarship program offered through New Horizons South Florida and Broward and Miami Dade high schools begins on June 8 and runs Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until June 18. After the program, each student will sit the CompTIA A+ certification exam, the industry standard for establishing a IT career.
To qualify for selection, students must be high school juniors or seniors in Broward or Miami-Dade County. Exceptions are made for outstanding freshman and sophomores looking to get an earlier start. For more information on the CompTIA A+ scholarship program offered through New Horizons South Florida visit, https://www.nhflorida.com/promotions/south-florida-youth-comptia-a-scholarship-program.
New Horizons offers students the resources of the world's largest IT training company and the support of a local partner connected to their community workforce needs. With flexible career training and certification opportunities, students can learn various skill sets needed to become successful and work toward a career in IT and focus on professional development.
