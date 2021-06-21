CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizons of Minnesota, a leading IT training provider announces the expansion into the Greater Chicago Illinois area. New Horizons will be able to bring their cutting-edge technology training and multiple learning modalities to businesses and organizations in Chicago.
"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our geographic footprint and responsibilities into the Greater Chicago area," said Lisa Loken, owner of New Horizons Minnesota. Lisa went on to say, "These new responsibilities range from management, sales, delivery and helping people and businesses succeed through the power of learning. We want to assure our Chicago customers that they will continue to see the high quality, relevant, customer-centric training that New Horizons consistently delivers."
New Horizons Minnesota officially expanded into Chicago March 1, 2021.
New Horizons is one of the world's largest and leading providers in IT training, professional development, and certification preparation. Along with being official training partners with Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA, VMware, and ITIL we have trained over 30 million people worldwide since 1982! New Horizons is designed to help everyone from busy IT professionals on large corporate teams to small business IT professionals who must wear many hats. New Horizons has been the leader in developing and delivering training in multiple ways from in-person classes, online with live instructors, or self-paced training. New Horizons continues to innovate to help businesses in an ever evolving and rapidly changing business environment.
