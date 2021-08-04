PLANTATION, Fla., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading IT and business training solutions provider New Horizons South Florida was named one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For by Florida Trend magazine in the Best Small Companies category. The company earned this distinction based on several evaluated factors, including high engagement and a diverse workplace. The annual Best Companies list will be featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine.
"New Horizons South Florida is honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Florida," said Executive Director Charlene Pou. "This award is a testament to our organization's employees: they are the ones who not only make New Horizons a leader in IT education, but also an incredibly collegiate environment and a truly great place to work."
To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to http://www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.
About New Horizons South Florida
New Horizons South Florida provides innovative certification training for industry and life-long learners. Our IT and Business Training solutions combine the resources of a large IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. From startups to global enterprises, New Horizons skills up current workforces while launching career paths of students. We stay connected throughout our students' career journey from enrollment through graduation, job placement to career advancement. Offering the latest in technology training, we are certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Citrix Authorized Learning Center, Cisco Partner for Platinum Learning Solutions, AWS Training Partner, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit http://www.nhflorida.com.
