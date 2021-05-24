MIAMI, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers of South Florida, the world's leading Information Technology educator, has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Sun Sentinel for another straight year.
Chosen solely through employee feedback administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, nearly 3,000 South Florida employers were ranked on 15 culture drivers that are critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution, connection, and the overall strategy of navigating the COVID-19 landscape in the workplace.
"This recognition is truly rewarding for all the hard work our team puts in to make New Horizons a special place to work. The past year has been uncertain for everyone, but New Horizons South Florida has been committed to strengthening our relationships with our most important asset, our team members," said Krista Wade, General Manager, New Horizons South Florida. "As we all align to the definition of 'the new normal', it is imperative to create a foundation of strategy, empathy, and inclusivity within the organizational culture. We are honored to be recognized as one of the top places to work in the South Florida community."
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
New Horizons offers students the resources of the world's largest IT training company and the support of a local partner connected to their community workforce needs. With flexible career training and certification opportunities, students can learn various skill sets needed to become successful, work toward a career in IT, and focus on professional development.
To learn more about New Horizon's career training opportunities and read through customer testimonials, you can visit https://www.newhorizons.com/career-training.
ABOUT NEW HORIZONS COMPUTER LEARNING CENTERS OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Learn What Earns™
New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for nearly 40 years. The New Horizons Global Franchise network spans six continents and over 30 countries. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands, and schedules of today's management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as an AWS Training Partner, Citrix Authorized Learning Center, Cisco Partner for Platinum Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, RedHat Business Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit http://www.newhorizons.com.
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
