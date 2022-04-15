Gorilla Webtactics is a digital marketing agency that provides exclusive services to law firms to help them build their brand in the digital world. The agency has more than fifteen years of experience in marketing, ranging from traditional to digital marketing for law firms, including SEO, PPC, and website creation. As of now, Gorilla Webtactics is also the first law firm digital marketing agency to have established an office in the metaverse.
Virtual offices invite opportunities for increased collaboration, communication, and promotions. The marketing agency offers consultations in the Metaverse using the Spatial.io application. They can also be found in the Metaverse via Horizon Workroom on an Oculus headset.
According to the founders of Gorilla Webtactics, the primary objective of establishing an office space in the Metaverse is to harness all opportunities that the digital realm has to offer. The digital marketing agency has been reported to work with numerous law firms, leveraging the latest technology to increase digital visibility and traffic for law firms around the globe.
The law firm marketers believe that the Metaverse is the future for all types of digital and traditional marketing practices in the age to come.
"We believe that meeting people in the metaverse is going to be one of the primary ways that people do business in the future and that alternative methods like Zoom and Google meet could very well be a thing of the past before we know it," stated the founder, David Juilfs of Gorilla Webtactics.
The law firm digital marketing agency believes that the complete metaverse environment has already been developed. It is only a matter of time that the assembled virtual universe will be released for public use.
Hence, the firm has taken measures to ensure its preparation to tackle the Metaverse and provide extensive and comprehensively planned digital marketing services to its clients.
"This is exactly why we want to be on the forefront of any advancements that are made in this space, and we know that there isn't a better way to do that than to fully immerse ourselves in the technology and utilize it for ourselves." –David Juilfs
The Metaverse hosts numerous opportunities for all industries, particularly legal and financial services. The virtual environment extended by the Metaverse mimics real-world operations, including those involving transactions and sales.
The Metaverse uses decentralized technologies, including cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFTs, enabling law firms to promote and extend their services to clients globally. For example, law firms can leverage these technologies to provide legal services through their virtual offices, display ads throughout the Metaverse, and accept payments in cryptocurrency.
"We also want to stay engaged with this technology so that we can help our current and future clients fully understand how to leverage the metaverse to grow their businesses."- David Juilfs
The Metaverse is the future of law firm marketing.
"Whether you like it or not, the Metaverse is coming. You've got two choices. Ride the wave or fight the current. At Gorilla Webtactics, we are going to ride the wave and make sure that we surf in first." -David Juilfs
