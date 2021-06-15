ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, today announced an industry-first innovation, Outcomes Dashboard.
Outcomes Dashboard is contained in the workspace where sellers execute their day-to-day, so all of the activity, two-way engagement, and outcome data is automatically logged and tracked so managers can rely and act upon the data. This keeps managers and sellers aligned and able to take action based on insights.
SalesLoft is the only company that can tie customer touchpoints and activities to actual revenue outcomes like deals won, revenue per customer, and revenue per reps. The Outcomes Dashboard automatically logs and tracks sellers' engagements within the platform, giving SalesLoft users quick access to the most reliable information as well as confidence as they track progress toward their revenue goals. As a result, managers are better equipped to identify top performers, opportunities for improvement, and where to focus their time to coach toward desired outcomes.
"Every sales team is trying to drive outcomes, not activities. Until now, outcomes have been hard to track," said Ellie Fields, Chief Product Officer for SalesLoft. "We're doing the hard work of joining data about buyer engagement with opportunity data and putting that front and center in SalesLoft. When teams know what's working, they can stop guessing and get better results."
"As a sales leader, having a single view of team performance, KPIs, and outcomes replaces what currently takes me 15 reports to pull together," said Chasity Day, Director of Business Development at brightfin. "The time saved alone is invaluable, and the at-a-glance projection to know what it takes for the reps to hit certain goals is awesome."
SalesLoft also announced Cadence Outcomes. Managers and sellers can now identify which Cadences drive the results that lead to revenue: meetings booked and opportunities created. With this information, managers and sellers can run and fine-tune the Cadences that drive the best results.
"Now that we have outcome data, we can provide richer analytics," continued Fields. "The Outcomes Dashboard lets managers see how their teams are performing versus goals. We continue to invest in data insights for customers, through analytics like the Outcomes Dashboard, and through explainable AI, like the Deal Engagement Score, which is also now available."
"Cadence Outcomes is a great addition and way more insightful for sales leaders to understand what's working," said Jennifer Hadlow, VP of Global Sales Operations at Yext. "This gives us a full end-to-end view."
These exciting innovations come on the heels of SalesLoft's launch of the industry-first Deal Engagement Score, which utilizes machine learning to offer frontline managers a powerful, quantitative, and unbiased way to prioritize deals based on the calculation of more than 30 data elements captured across Cadence and Deals.
