SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstallAware Software, the technology leader in software installation, repackaging, and virtualization solutions for application builders and enterprises, is launching InstallAware X14 on Friday this week. InstallAware is the most flexible platform for traditional and agile development teams creating Windows and Azure software installers, as well as MSIX, APPX, App-V Virtualization, agentless/royalty-free InstallAware Virtualization packages.
InstallAware X14 is the only installer with support for Ethereum payments, decentralized setup hosting on BitTorrent networks (including Magnet links), and even creation of NFT (non-fungible token) setups.
InstallAware X14 fully embraces Microsoft's new Windows 11 and Visual Studio 2022 eco-system, delivering brand-new application framework installers for .NET 6, Visual C++ 16, and SQL Server 2019 – together with a native 64-bit Add-In for Visual Studio 2022, and fully updated definitions for Windows Feature and Server Role configurations on Windows 11 and Server 2022 respectively.
InstallAware X14 continues to be the only installer capable of pinning applications directly to the new Windows 11 Taskbar or the new Windows 11 Start Menu; a feat claimed impossible by competitors. Apps enjoy direct access to prime Windows Desktop real estate when they are installed with InstallAware.
InstallAware X14 builds setups which run on all X86, AMD64, and AARCH64 platforms from a single binary. This fact, combined with InstallAware's still unique and unprecedented capability to mutate setup features, logic, and payloads at runtime makes InstallAware X14 the only logical choice for building new application installers and repackaging existing third-party packages on the Microsoft Windows platform.
About InstallAware Software
InstallAware Software, founded in 2003, is the leading Cloud Infrastructure Company with its laser sharp focus on bullet-proof enterprise software deployment. InstallAware has been recognized by multiple awards coming from Microsoft, SDTimes "Leader of the Software Development Industry", Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice, ComponentSource, WindowsITPro, among other recognition. InstallAware X14 is available in a free edition for all Visual Studio users and paid editions with prices starting at $395. For a fully functional 14-day trial and more information, visit http://www.installaware.com.
####
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jason Strathmore
InstallAware Software
336 Guerrero
San Francisco, CA 94103
415 358 4094
All product and company names herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Jason Strathmore, InstallAware Software, +1 (888) 566-2976, jase@installaware.com
Jason Strathmore, InstallAware Software, 1-888-566-2976, jase@installaware.com
SOURCE InstallAware Software