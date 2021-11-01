LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 restrictions saw the use of digital insurance channels surge along with the level of customer expectations, which caused technological innovation to accelerate at a faster pace than ever before.

Analysts and industry experts selected this year's 100 from a screened list of over 1,400 companies produced by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm. Companies were recognized for their innovative use of technology to enhance the customer experience or facilitate a potential step-change in efficiency or performance across the insurance value chain.

This year's InsurTech100 winners include:

AdvantageGo: provider of commercial (re)insurance management solutions that transform how insurers manage underwriting, policy and claims administration

AkinovA: the only neutral digital marketplace with full new regulatory approval to transfer and trade insurance risks

CelsiusPro: Swiss ClimateRisk InsurTech specializing in industrializing index insurance solutions to mitigate the effects of adverse weather, climate change and natural catastrophes

Companjon: Europe's leading InsurTech specialising in innovative add-on insurance that is fully flexible, hassle-free and all digital

Earnix: providing insurers with fully personalized and dynamic rating, pricing, and product offerings, through predictive analytics and advanced Al/ML capabilities

EIP: an InsurTech software business providing a plug & play digital marketplace for managing and offering subscription insurance products

Greater Than: offers real-time data analytics that predicts driver-related accidents and CO2 emissions helping motor insurance & mobility decrease fatalities and carbonization

Insuritas: leader in embedded P&C insurance agency solutions for financial services providers in the U.S.

iPipeline: the leading provider of no code/low code, content-based digital solutions for life, annuities, and wealth management

Life.io: leading customer engagement technology firm that helps insurers accelerate the development of their end- to-end digital client experience.

Majesco: a leading SaaS software provider for P&C and L&A insurance markets to modernize, optimize and innovate their businesses at speed and scale.

NeuralMetrics: provides AI-driven customer lifecycle solutions, empowering insurers to increase classification accuracy, improve underwriting, reduce premium leakage & prevent adverse selection

Pinpoint: developed a cutting-edge data and analytics platform leveraging behavioral economics to improve carriers' ability to predict key insurance outcomes

Quantiphi: an AI-First digital engineering company helping insurers with data transformations and custom AI solutions

Qumata: helps Life & Health insurers streamline their underwriting process, allowing applicants to avoid lengthy questionnaires by sharing their digital data

Relay Platform: the first agnostic quote-bind-issue platform for brokers and underwriters enabling workflow and data control, powerful quoting and proposal generation features

Sure: SaaS infrastructure and robust APIs that enable faster speed to market for embedded insurance programs

ThingCo: provider of next-generation telematics products serving both the B2C and B2B insurance markets

Ushur: delivers the world's first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation platform, purposely built to intelligently automate the end-to-end insurance customer journey.

Wakam: digital B2B insurer that creates white label innovative insurance solutions for all types of distributors.

