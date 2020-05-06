PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PK, the global services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, today announced the launch of its new Integrated Loyalty Solution, which helps clients unlock substantially greater customer engagement and retention for their brands.
In today's virtual everything world, enterprise companies are looking to engage their customers at a personal level and build long-term relationships. However, the different touchpoints across the continuum of the customer experience require deep insights, viable strategies and strong engineering expertise to deliver the outcomes.
The solution enables enterprise companies to gain a deep understanding of the drivers of customer loyalty in their markets, develop programmatic membership models and engagement strategies designed to build long-term relationships, identify best-fit technology for their programs, and engineer experiences that enhance brand-customer connections. To do so, the solution provides clients integrated services and a toolkit including:
- Customer loyalty driver research through data science models.
- Business model innovation, retention and loyalty strategy development.
- Customer-centric operating and governance models.
- Membership program design for customer engagement, loyalty and advocacy.
- Omnichannel personalization and CRM program development.
- Modern architecture development: platform evaluation and selection, architecture design and API/data orchestration strategy.
- Digital experience engineering across web, mobile app, physical-digital environments and edge technologies.
- Ongoing agile roadmap delivery: marketing managed services, technology feature development and platform management.
PK's Integrated Loyalty Solution uniquely combines these offerings to provide a holistic, end-to-end service model that answers big-picture questions about what enables customer loyalty while overcoming technology and engineering challenges. Clients can transform their organizations to be customer-centric and develop touchpoints that drive customers to continuously return and that increase customer lifetime value.
"Companies looking to reboot their loyalty strategy and challenge their thinking will like [PK's] approach," Emily Collins, Interim Research Director at Forrester, wrote in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019 report.
The launch comes amid significant growth in demand for loyalty services, changing customer expectations and the rise of new, tech-enabled brand experiences that drive customer retention. The loyalty programs market is expected to reach $201 billion by 2022.
"Our new Integrated Loyalty Solution helps clients get on a transformation path that iteratively develops and executes strategies to improve customer experience, engagement and loyalty," said Clay Walton-House, managing director of integrated loyalty solutions at PK. "Our end-to-end services spanning strategy, design and digital experience delivery give clients a secret weapon to rapidly evolve their direct-to-consumer models and the resulting financial returns."
The new Integrated Loyalty Solution draws on PK's long history of providing loyalty and retention services that enhance the relationship between brands and customers. PK works with dozens of Fortune 500 clients in retail, healthcare, technology and telecom to transform how loyalty programs are delivered.
"Our team continues to drive innovation for our clients by bringing together uniquely packaged solutions that elevate what can be achieved with loyalty and retention programs," Vijay Ijju, co-founder and co-president of PK, said. "We're excited to launch this new offering that puts our world-class design and technology capabilities to work forging powerful customer connections."
To learn more about PK's Integrated Loyalty Solution, please visit https://pkglobal.com/improve-customer-loyalty/.
About PK
PK is the experience engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK is over 3,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.