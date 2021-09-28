LINCOLN, Ill., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Data continues innovating for customers with Integrity Data HRP, a fully integrated and all-in-one employee lifecycle management solution for Microsoft Dynamics with expanded capabilities from new hire recruiting and onboarding to engagement and offboarding—and everything in between.
Integrity Data has been a trusted partner and provider of HR and payroll solutions for Microsoft Dynamics for more than 25 years. Today is an exciting day for Dynamics customers as the company announces the launch of Integrity Data HRP—an expanded, fully integrated offering to manage the full employee lifecycle seamlessly in Microsoft Dynamics.
With no payroll or HR functionality in Dynamics 365 Business Central and limited payroll and HR functionality in Dynamics GP, Integrity Data HRP solves this challenge for employers with all the powerful and flexible tools they need in one mobile-first, cloud-based solution. For Dynamics GP customers, this strengthens their system today and makes it extremely easy to move their HR and payroll to Business Central, if and when they are ready.
Integrity Data HRP is a Software as a Service solution that is continuously updated and accessible on any device. From recruiting and onboarding to engagement and offboarding—and everything in between—employers now have an easy, accurate, efficient, and cost-effective way to nurture their talent and grow their business.
Integrity Data HRP includes integrated features, tools, and services to manage:
- Recruiting and HR
- Time Entry
- Payroll
- Employee Self-Service
- Tax Filing
- ACA Compliance.
This expanded solution offers more HR functionality and interactive tools on top of the already robust payroll functionality with new features such as applicant tracking, electronic onboarding, time and attendance tracking, online benefits enrollment, and more. HR and payroll data connect in real-time to Dynamics ERP which improves efficiency and accuracy and provides deeper insights across the organization.
"For many years, we have made people our priority and listened intently to what Dynamics customers need to simplify their HR and payroll processes and bridge the gaps in functionality. In a time when finding and retaining talent is more competitive than ever, we are excited to offer a cloud-based, all-inclusive solution built to overcome today's new challenges with the flexibility to grow and evolve with our customers into the future," says Patrick Doolin, Integrity Data CEO. "With Integrity Data HRP, employers can maximize their Microsoft Dynamics investment with one solution that manages all aspects of the employee lifecycle and, at the same time, helps them create a more valuable and engaging employee experience."
Through the decades, Integrity Data has continuously innovated and enhanced offerings to meet customer demands, including an expansive suite of Dynamics GP payroll solutions, their comprehensive HR and Payroll solution for Dynamics 365 Business Central, as well as complete tax filing services and ACA compliance reporting services.
Integrity Data HRP for Microsoft Dynamics helps employers create a more valuable and engaging employee experience.
To learn more, visit integrity-data.com.
