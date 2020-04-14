WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance (https://www.edge-ai-vision.com) and Woodside Capital Partners. (https://www.woodsidecap.com) today announced the launch of a new free web-based tool, the Embedded Vision and Visual AI Industry Map, which provides a new way to visualize the market and for embedded vision professionals to efficiently identify prospective customers, suppliers and partners.
"Today, hundreds of companies are developing embedded vision and visual AI building-block technologies, such as processors, algorithms and camera modules—and thousands of companies are creating systems and solutions incorporating these technologies," said Rudy Burger, Managing Director of Woodside Capital Partners. "With so many companies in the space, and new companies entering constantly, it has become difficult to find the companies that match a specific profile or need. We've created the Embedded Vision and Visual AI Industry Map to address this challenge."
The Map is a free-to-use tool that provides an easy, efficient way to understand how hundreds of companies fit into the vision industry ecosystem. Interactive and visual, the Map displays companies within different layers of the vision value chain, and in specific end-application markets. The Map covers the entire embedded vision and visual AI value chain, from sub-components to complete systems.
"From our immersion in the embedded vision and visual AI industry over the past eight years, we know that the right company-to-company partnerships are essential," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "We're excited to provide this Industry Map to help people efficiently find the companies they want to partner with—and to help companies make themselves more visible."
The Embedded Vision and Visual AI Industry Map is available for all to access on the Edge AI and Vision Alliance and Woodside Capital Partners websites at https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/resources/industrymap/ and https://www.woodsidecap.com/embedded-vision-and-visual-ai-industry-map/.
About the Companies
The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, imaging, and more. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for visual AI, computer vision systems and applications and other edge AI technologies. https://www.edge-ai-vision.com
Woodside Capital Partners is a leading global independent investment bank delivering strategic and financial advice to emerging growth companies in the technology and digital health sectors. With a strong track record in M&A, strategic partnerships and private placements, Woodside Capital Partners has been providing worldwide investment banking services since 2001. Woodside Capital Partners has offices in Silicon Valley and London, and leading domain experience in software, Internet services, electronics, communications, materials, and life sciences. https://www.woodsidecap.com
