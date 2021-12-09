MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced today the availability of their new ISO Geometrical Product Specifications (GPS) Fundamentals Computer-Based Training (CBT) Course.
"Our goal is to help companies capture, transfer and retain critical product and process knowledge," said Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success and Product Development at Sigmetrix. "Companies typically struggle to educate their employees to properly deal with the realities of mechanical variation management. Finding a comprehensive and consistent approach to this education can be difficult. We recognize this challenge and have spent the last 20 years developing software and training to do just that."
As companies are becoming more global, the manufacturing of a product line may move from one country to another or expand into another country. While there is information about a product from the original manufacturing line, if you take the product somewhere else you may lose valuable data or clarity on why a product was made that way. Proper application of GPS per ISO standards, or GD&T per ASME standards, can help clarify the manufacturing process and provide the "why" for your tolerances. By employing Sigmetrix solutions you can:
- Lessen the impact of workforce attrition and loss of "tribal knowledge"
- Democratize the depth and breadth of understanding
- Make data and insights easily accessible to everyone
- Enable a consistent/common language and approach
GPS contains several rules, concepts, tools, and techniques that, without proper guidance on implementation, can be overwhelming and confusing. This new course seeks to provide a thorough review of GPS from multiple points of view, including design, inspection, and engineering.
Topics include:
- Introduction to functional dimensioning and tolerancing
- Understanding the shortcomings of +/- dimensioning and tolerancing, and how GPS eliminates these deficiencies
- Detailed explanations of datums and datum systems
- Implicit and explicit features, features of size, geometric tolerances, and tolerance zones
- Separate sections devoted to detailed explanations of controls for form, orientation, location, runout, and profile tolerance symbols
- Review of material requirements and how they impact the associated tolerance zones
- Coverage of general tolerances, workpiece edge specifications, surface texture and finish, as well as pattern tolerancing
The course includes a total of 16 modules with accompanying lecture videos and interactive quizzes, allowing students to assess their understanding of the material.
Sigmetrix's people and technologies have been helping companies produce better products through mechanical variation management for over 25 years. Mechanical variation is a reality of manufacturing and assembly processes. Companies who successfully manage this variation reap many competitive benefits. Sigmetrix can help:
- Maximize the return on your MBD/MBE investment
- Improve profitability by balancing product quality with manufacturing cost
- Achieve faster time to market by reducing design and prototype cycles
- Deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation
- Capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge
Learn more about Sigmetrix's computer-based training courses at:
https://www.sigmetrix.com/services/computer-based-training/.
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.
