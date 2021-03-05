SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the U.S., is pleased to announce the release of the fifth issue of their peer-reviewed research journal, Adult Literacy Education: The International Journal of Literacy, Language, and Numeracy (ALE).
This free, online journal informs practitioners, researchers, policy makers, and funders about best practices in adult literacy, numeracy, and English language education in publicly funded, community and volunteer-based programs in a wide range of contexts.
Volume 3, Issue 1 of the journal features three new research articles, including the timely "Examining the Impact of Workplace Literacy Programs on the Structure of Social Networks: A Study of Low-Income Somali Refugee Workers." from researchers Angela U. Nwude and Anna Zajicek, University of Arkansas. This article examines the impact of workplace literacy programs on the structure of social networks accessible to low-income Somali refugee workers.
Additionally, the journal features a report from the field, a forum focused on serving learners with barriers, two resource reviews, a research digest planning for adult and workforce education policy post 2020, and an article highlighting Technology Solutions for Adult Basic Skills Challenges.
"The research in this journal continues to help adult education and literacy programs nationwide to understand the supports and solutions that will enable them to continually impact students," says ProLiteracy President/CEO, Kevin Morgan.
The Adult Literacy Education journal is available at https://www.proliteracy.org/ALE-Journal. Author guidelines and a submission form are also available for writers to submit research manuscripts for future issues of the journal.
Editors are Alisa Belzer, Rutgers University, Amy D. Rose, Northern Illinois University, and Heather Brown, A.T. Still University of Health Sciences
About ProLiteracy
ProLiteracy is the largest adult literacy and basic education nonprofit membership organization in the nation. ProLiteracy is the leader in adult literacy content development, programs, and advocacy for more than 60 years. ProLiteracy works with its member organizations to help adults gain the reading, writing, math, English, and digital skills they need to be successful. ProLiteracy advocates on behalf of adult learners and the programs that serve them, provides training and professional development, and publishes materials used in adult literacy and basic education instruction. ProLiteracy has 1,000 member programs in all 50 states, and works with 21 nongovernmental organizations in 35 developing countries. For more information, visit ProLiteracy.org. You can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
