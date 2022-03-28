Latest edition features articles and interviews with industry experts and leading practitioners
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aravo, the leading provider of risk and resilience solutions, today released the second issue of Risk & Resilience (R&R) Magazine.
Focusing on the theme "Path to Organizational Resilience," this March 2022 issue of R&R explores how risk management is now encompassing the broader mandate of resiliency management.
It looks at drivers behind this shift and how programs including business continuity, supply chain resilience, third-party risk management, crisis management, IT resilience, and operational risk management are becoming more unified as organizations seek to move from risk to readiness.
Featured articles include:
- The Power of Information Sharing in Business Continuity Management
- Resilience –What the Rest of Us Can Learn from the Financial Sector
- Examining Financial Health Ratings and Supply Chain Resilience
- Managing Through Crisis: Lessons Learned from the Street to the C-suite
- When You Can't Outrun Disaster: How Risk Intelligence Helps Companies Monitor, Mitigate, & Recover
- Best Practices to Navigating the Path to Organizational Resilience
- Technology's Role in Strengthening Business Continuity
- The Importance of Revisiting Business Continuity Plans
- Why Butterflies, Swans, and the Pace of Change Demand a New Approach to Managing Risk Across the Extended Enterprise
A free copy of Risk & Resilience Magazine is available now at https://riskandresilience.co/
About Risk & Resilience Magazine
Risk & Resilience (R&R) is a semi-annual publication featuring articles and interviews with industry experts and leaders. R&R is published by Aravo Solutions in March and September every year. Each issue focuses on a trending topic in risk management worldwide.
About Aravo
Aravo delivers the market's smartest integrated risk and resilience solutions, powered by intelligent automation.
For more than 20 years now, Aravo's combination of award-winning technology and unrivaled domain expertise has helped the world's most respected brands accelerate and optimize their third-party management programs, delivering better business outcomes faster and ensuring the agility to adapt as programs evolve.
With solutions built on technology designed for usability, agility, and scale, even the most complex organizations can keep pace with the high velocity of regulatory change. As a centralized system of record for all data related to third-party risk, Aravo helps organizations achieve a complete view of their third-party ecosystem throughout the lifecycle of the relationship, from intake through off-boarding and all stages in between and across all risk domains.
Aravo is trusted by the world's leading brands, helping them manage the risk and improve the performance of more than 6.5 million third parties, suppliers and vendors across the globe.
