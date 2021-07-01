MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exigent Technologies, a full-service IT consulting firm that delivers high-performance technology to small to mid-sized businesses in a wide range of industries, is pleased to announce several members of its team have earned industry certifications as part of the company's commitment to providing valuable, innovative IT services to clients.
"With the constant evolution of technology solutions, taking advantage of challenging educational opportunities is an important part of our responsibility to clients," explains Daniel Haurey, president of Exigent Technologies. "Our team is dedicated to continuous learning so we can properly and preemptively advise our customers about new solutions. The accreditation process is an excellent way to achieve that."
In the most recent round of certifications, 24 associates were accredited in at least one of the following: HIPAA Training for Business Associates; Microsoft MS-900: M365 Fundamentals; or Extreme Networks Certified Specialist.
In addition, Eric Burke, chief technology officer, earned the CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+), an IT workforce certification that applies behavioral analytics to networks and devices to prevent, detect and combat cybersecurity threats through continuous security monitoring. The CompTIA CySA+ meets the ISO 17024 standard and is approved by U.S. Department of Defense.
Haurey earned the Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) designation, a certification focused on the capability to secure complex, interconnected technologies while also deploying privacy solutions that ensure compliance with global data protection regulations. Certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) are respected as the gold standard in privacy certification because they are accredited under ANSI/ISO specifications and recognized by the International Accreditation Forum.
