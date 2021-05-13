TEMPE, Ariz., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest government, utility, and insurance entities, released a new citizen billing and payment report that identifies a lack of digital payment options for government services is preventing improvements in citizen satisfaction.
"Today's citizens want to be able to pay for government services as easily as they do for other products and services," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "For government agencies, this means providing citizens with increased access to digital payment options that are convenient and easy to use. These digital solutions and services are key to satisfying citizens today and in the future," added Watkin.
Following are some of the key findings of the 2021 study:
- Citizens Want Digital Payments - Citizens' usage and appetite for digital payments are growing and there is an increasing demand for digital experiences. They like to pay online because it's easy, convenient, and saves them time.
- COVID-19 Has Accelerated the Digitization of Customer Interactions - COVID-19 has sped up the adoption of digital payments, with 37.5% of respondents indicating that their payment preferences changed during the pandemic.
- Payment Experiences Haven't Changed Much Since 2019 - Customer payment experiences with their government agencies haven't improved in the past two years.
About the Survey
The survey received a total of 1,022 responses. To qualify for the survey, respondents had to be living in the United States and over the age of 18. Also, they had to self-identify as the head of their household concerning billing and payments for government services. Key demographics such as age, gender, income level, and state of residence were tracked to ensure that the survey responses did not become skewed and represented a broad overview of the United States population. The survey was completed with a 3.07% margin of error.
