NEW LEBANON, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Lebanon Central School District announced it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's Purchasing Group connects over 275 participating agencies from across New York. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The New Lebanon Central School District invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/newlebanoncsd.
The New Lebanon Central School District joined the purchasing group in November. The New Lebanon Central School District will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides 277 local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.
The Empire State Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Empire State Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the New Lebanon Central School District can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/newlebanoncsd. The New Lebanon Central School District invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Empire State Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.
With one click, the New Lebanon Central School District can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The New Lebanon Central School District also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Empire State Purchasing Group in which tax payers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.
"We now have information at our fingertips for each bid opportunity and award. The information is fully tracked and auditable. Vendors can access documents and addenda right online. And we can see that the vendor has indeed seen the addendum. It is exciting to build on to the transparent office we strive to be by becoming a part of the Empire State Purchasing Group," stated Francis Rielly, Business Administrator of the New Lebanon Central School District.
Vendors may register on the Empire State Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/newlebanoncsd. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local New York government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Empire State Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the New Lebanon Central School District:
The New Lebanon Central School District serves approximately 400 students in grades K-12 encompassing part of the five towns of New Lebanon, Canaan, Stephentown, Chatham, and East Nassau. The district consists of one elementary school and one junior-senior high school. We offer small class sizes, challenging courses, NYS Master Teachers, and an abundance of athletic and art opportunities for students, many that rival those of larger districts. Our talented professional faculty is dedicated to seeing that all students receive the instruction that they need.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
