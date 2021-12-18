KENOSHA, Wis., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed from the ground-up, the EGT series provides maximum performance and design flexibility for schools and university settings – including multi-purpose rooms, restrooms, locker rooms and areas of high congregation. This allows administrators to install Indigo-Clean whole room disinfection throughout their school buildings, helping to control the spread of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, in high-touch, high-traffic areas.
When these new high-efficacy troffers are specified with Indigo-Clean, the 405nm visible wavelength of light is virtually undetectable when people are in the room – yet they safely and continually eliminate pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, Influenza-A and staph, such as MRSA. And when the rooms are empty, they automatically switch to Indigo mode to maximize disinfection power. Unlike UV disinfection devices, they are certified safe per IEC62471, which means they pose no risk to the health of students or staff. Indigo-Clean contains the only clinically-validated visible light disinfection technology on the market, and has been installed in hundreds of educational and healthcare facilities throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The result has been a proven reduction in community and healthcare-acquired infections.
Lynn Walldorf, Product Manager, stated "Whatever our 'new normal' looks like, schools and universities will continue to search for ways to increase safety for students and staff and minimize educational interruptions. Installing light fixtures containing Indigo-Clean is a very simple way to achieve this, and this new EGT series puts safe, continuous whole room and whole building disinfection within reach of most budgets."
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and assembled in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
