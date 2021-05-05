HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading gas odorization and sampling equipment manufacturer, YZ Systems, announces the development of a new generation of gas odorization systems, delivering a zero-emissions design, complete with an advanced controller that allows for real-time system monitoring and advanced diagnostics. The ZEO, or Zero Emission Odorizer, supports the Natural Gas industry's shift towards lowering greenhouse gas emissions.
Gas odorization is a critical safety requirement that ensures a safe supply of natural gas to people in our communities. The new ZEO system, built upon YZ Systems' proven NJEX Odorizer technology that delivers simple, accurate, reliable, and odor-free operation, offers an extended-life design and real-time system monitoring and verification, as well as the ability to operate completely methane emission-free during normal operation. ZEO's technology offers organizations the ability to expand on their emission reduction plans.
The ZEO is available for a wide range of applications as it performs at low, mid, and high flow rates. For more information about the ZEO system and its performance, download the product brochure or contact YZ Systems.
About YZ Systems
YZ Systems is committed to the safety of people and the environment and has provided precision equipment to the energy industry for the past 70 years. Our innovative designs deliver accuracy while our versatile solutions accommodate a wide range of performance requirements. Commitment to quality is our top priority to ensure the protection of your most precious assets.
YZ Systems is part of Ingersoll Rand. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands work together to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results.
Media Contact
Irma Aguilar, YZ Systems, +1 585-256-1640 Ext: 232, irma.aguilar@haskel.com
Alex Ormond, Launch Team, Inc., 585-256-1640 209, alex@launchteaminc.com
SOURCE YZ Systems