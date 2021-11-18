CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) recently announced its award of the Statewide Jury Management System (JMS) contract by New Mexico's Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC).
Avenu's Clearview Jury met the AOC's needs of providing a secure state-of-the-art application that was fully configurable to meet the growing needs of their judiciary. Clearview Jury is a web-based system that provides accurate, timely, and reliable jury data to all judicial agencies and is being implemented across New Mexico's thirteen (13) judicial districts, thirty-three (33) counties, and seventy-six (76) trial courts.
Utilizing a modern statewide system allows New Mexico's Courts to have up-to-date information and operate with a single data source. The system will also automate the entire juror process including qualification, summoning, check-in, and juror payment calculations. Ultimately, Clearview Jury will create a smooth and hassle-free jury process for staff and constituents by automating the bulk of paperwork and management while providing automated summons postcards to potential jurors.
"We are proud to partner with New Mexico's AOC and provide our Clearview Jury solution across the state," shared Avenu CEO, Paul Colangelo. "We have a very seasoned and tenured Justice staff who keep developing innovative solutions that will make a positive impact for Courts. New Mexico is our 8th statewide implementation for our Justice team along with numerous county installations throughout the country."
About Avenu Insights & Analytics
Over 3,000 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue enhancement solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit http://www.avenuinsights.com.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York.
Media Contact
Corinne Aycock, Avenu Insights & Analytics, +1 571-313-5882, media@avenuinsights.com
SOURCE Avenu Insights & Analytics